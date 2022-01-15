The second attempt of the MIR . square

Jose Alexandre Betancourt.

He is one of 13,059 candidates who will appear on January 29th in. However, unlike many of them, a medical graduate knows very well what it means to face a test for these properties after a difficult preparation. “I am repeating. This is the second time I have attended,” explains the canary doctor medical writingWhere he tells the “nightmare” he lived in the first setting. The psychological factor was the hardest thing to deal with.‘, regrets, emphasizing that he faces this second assault with confidence and optimism: ‘I will be a yes or a yes pediatrician. If not this year, I will keep trying.”

Betancor, whose previous contact failed to secure a place in it PediatricsHe decided to return to the Canary Islands to prepare for the exercise for the second time and Prioritize mental health. Some studies which he additionally made compatible with his work in Primary health care, although he decided to “freeze” these last few weeks to focus exclusively on the exam. “The demand for care has gone up a lot in recent weeks because of the coronavirus and it has been really difficult,” he adds.



Past weeks before MIR 2022

In the final weeks before the “big day”, the applicant claims to be following the Academy’s directions, although modified according to their own circumstances. “I give priority Quiz, questions and video classesFocusing on the subjects that you were most “weak” and that might fall on the exam. In addition, I make more time for myself and respect the breaks. ”

Betancor feels lucky to be able to enjoy those little moments of emptiness, because, as he explains to this medium, he lives in the countryside, “practically secluded,” without fear of infection. But he stresses that in recent weeks he was afraid of getting injured in the hospital. “I was afraid of getting infected and getting rid of a year’s work or losing the last weeks of preparation,” he asserts, noting that if he had lived in another environment, he would have chosen solitude, as many other applicants do. The thing that, according to the applicant, generates “insecurity” in colleagues: ‘It’s an extra worry’.

That is, according to Instructions issued by the Ministry of Health, access to colleges will not be allowed for applicants with any of the symptoms of Covid-19; Persons diagnosed with coronavirus who have not completed the period of isolation at home; Nor are those who are in quarantine for being in close contact. On this issue, the ministerial body It is not considered a substitute for those candidates who cannot present themselves January 29th next. ‘They should offer options’Doctor criticizes.



MIR has a significant psychological component.

The candidate recalls that, on the first setup, he got into a loop and even thought about throwing in the towel. “I had a feeling I was going against the tide. I didn’t have time to finish what the academy set and what I studied I didn’t study well enough because I tried to stick to the schedule. I’ve tried to cover it all and I’m exhausted, he highlights, noting that although it “probably” covers less part of the agenda in this second routine, Study “better quality”.

“In the first preparation I made in Oviedo, My confidence is completely shattered. I thought it was useless for medicine and that I erred in not getting the expected results. Now, facing patients and continuing to train on my own has helped me grow and lose my fear,” he says, acknowledging his need for professional help.

The candidate confirms that he has a MIR A strong psychological componentTherefore, he sends a letter of encouragement to all applicants who may go through the same situation. “From college, it’s all about MIR. It seems that there is no life after MIR And that if you fail, you will have nothing. This year I realized that it was just the opposite: I didn’t stop and it helped me rebuild the confidence I had lost.” I enjoyed the preparation. In fact, he explains, he was able to apply many of the concepts he learned in the long school days of consultation, which were “ enriched: “I’m enjoying this second setup”.

“It’s okay if you fail that day. It’s hard and painful, but it’s better to lose a year and do what you really want than to judge yourself by doing something you don’t like to avoid undergoing the same operation,” concludes the doctor, who faces the test optimistically, though admit it It’s taking over the open agenda‘: ‘You know they can ask you anything and that generates a lot of uncertainty. The last serendipitous report was a little discerning, with questions left to chance.’