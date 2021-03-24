The second knockout phase begins in May for Qatar 2022 in Africa

After the first phase was played in 2019, it is up to two months from now for the African Football Qualifiers to be played again.

Only the African showdown heading to Qatar 2022 had nothing scheduled on these FIFA dates. The formula is divided into three rounds, and the first round has already been played in 2019, in a series of live knockout matches back and forth.

In the first round, 28 teams with the lowest FIFA rankings for the month of July 2019 participated. The 28 teams formed 14 series of 2 teams, leaving 14 qualified teams for the second round, which begins on May 31. The first day, which will consist of six in total, will take place on June 15, August 30, September 7, October 4 and October 12 this year.

The fourteen winning teams from the first round and the 26 qualified teams for this round were divided into ten groups of four teams. The groups were decided after the draw at CAF headquarters, which took place on 21 January 2020. The teams that were placed first in each group will go to the third round, which will be played with a problem back. And back, on November 8 and 16 of the same month, in 5 keys from which the five countries that will receive a ticket to Qatar 2022 will emerge.

In Group A are Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti. While in B are Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea. C is made up of Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, and Liberia. While in D, you will be playing Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Malawi.

Mali is the head of E, followed by Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. While in F it is Egypt, Gabon, Libya and Angola. Senegal starts as a candidate in H, followed by Congo, Namibia and Togo. It consists of Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan. Finally, in J is the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benin, Madagascar and Tanzania.

See also: Asia, half of them in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022 due to the epidemic