The seven vitamins for your health:

10/22-2021 If we think about what the pandemic and remote work mean in terms of well-being, a large portion of the workforce claims to have experienced bouts of work-related anxiety or fatigue, specifically 64% of Spaniards surveyed in the worldwide HAYS study. Excess workload, stress or poor relationships with colleagues were the main reasons behind these numbers.

We should think about the situation we are currently in: do we have trouble sleeping or resting at night? What tools do we use to manage our own stress or that of our collaborators? Are we at risk or do we have symptoms of exhaustion? How excited are we about our career goal?

There is no doubt that ensuring our physical, working and emotional well-being is the responsibility of each of us. In companies, the channels and processes through which these needs can be demonstrated are enabled. Usually, welfare agents They invite you to contribute creative ideas to anticipate these problems, or if on the contrary they already exist, design and implement programs and action plans to achieve changes and improvements in the work environment.

The Corporate Wellness Programs It represents a challenge and an essential investment for businesses. Positive results can be seen in the short term in the employees, and in the medium term, in the culture of the company. Concern for the well-being or physical and emotional well-being of the workforce means a change in culture and the development of key competencies for leaders, a change in strategy focused on Systemic emotional intelligence (That is, the effect is transversal, both in the individual and in the team as a whole and in interrelationships). When they are well established, the workforce is more committed, aligned with their personal goals but also their own company goals, and is happy, healthy, and therefore productive.

in a Coorups InstituteFor the purpose of contributing to the well-being of both individuals and organisations, they suggest a series of pills or areas that can be worked on to improve wellbeing. they are called “7 vitamins for wellnessAnd they are:

Awareness of relational vision (with training and mindfulness) Listen to our body and take care of our posture take care of our food Regulating so-called technical stress (in order to get a healthy and restful sleep) Strengthening interpersonal relationships with systemic emotional intelligence Daily encouragement for continuous development and learning Review and reinforce each individual’s vital purpose

To advertise these vitamins or areas that develop well-being, they propose a joint reflection where they share the keys to their development, based on recent research in the field of training, mindfulness and neuroscience, as well as on knowledge dating back to ancient Greece. Thinking is based on the idea that well-being can be trained, and with this training plan we can take charge of our emotional reactions, to choose how we want to act in order to achieve our well-being goals.

Led by Miguel Ibanez Ramos, Executive Coach and Head of Corporate Wellness Specialization CORAOPS, the institute covers the seven vitamins in a one-hour conference, which are accessible Online, On demand.