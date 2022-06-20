The tourist goes out and wears clothes from her luggage to avoid paying the excess

a Tourist Make the unusual decision to avoid paying for excess baggage before boarding a flight to Bogota, Colombia, departing from Ezeiza International Airport, Argentina. The episode was witnessed by dozens of passengers and shared by a Twitter user.

Photos posted by Santiago Tore Walsh, Known as “Sir Chandler”, he is an Argentine blogger and YouTuber who has been documenting his travels since 2009.

Passenger wears clothes to reduce bag weight at check-in. Now in Ezeiza. Journey to Bogota‘ says the decoration.

Read also: There are more than 2,000 cases of monkeypox in the world

In the 20-second video, a man can be seen a few meters away from the check-in point.

Apparently, the subject had provided information about his trip to the airport staff to move forward Migrationsbut at the time of weighing your luggage there was an inconvenience.

Passenger is wearing clothes to reduce bag weight.. when checking in now at Ezeiza. Trip to Bogota pic.twitter.com/eFzGfoShtS SirChandlerBlog June 16, 2022

His suitcase exceeded the weight required by the airline and the only way to get it on the plane was to pay the corresponding excess. So this man, while not intending to pay the fine, He decided to open his suitcase and put on one garment after another to lighten the burden.

If only what is shown in the video is taken into account, the . file The tourist came to wear at least two shirts and three pants for his clothes.

However, some netizens say he “even kept pairs of socks in his pockets”. Sir Chandler took it for granted and wrote in his blog: “How many times have we actually seen it?”

In fact, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened, and it’s not necessarily about clothing. In February 2021, four travelers of Chinese origin were denied boarding their flight in Kunming at Yunnan Airport, unless they paid a fine for their excess bags.

Read also: A woman kills her 5-year-old daughter out of jealousy and fakes her kidnapping to hide the crime

It is worth explaining They were carrying within them kilograms and kilograms of oranges. Just as the Colombian did on Wednesday night, he evaded the surcharge by eating a total of 30 kilos of this fruit. They saved about $36 (140,000 pesos) for excess baggage.

What is excess baggage and how much is the fine?

Excess baggage is a flat fee that applies when there is excess, whether in weight, number of pieces or volume. The extent and amount of the fine depends on the airline you are traveling on. In this case, in the case of the airline Viva Air, classified as “low cost”, the limit is lower.

According to its official website, in the case of a carry-on baggage in the cabin of the plane, it should weigh no more than 12 kilograms and measure 55x45x25 cms.

In the event that a travel bag is not carried, the same conditions apply to a small backpack. The only thing that differs in this case is the dimensions, they should be 45x30x25 cm. As this is the baggage that will be placed in the hold of the aircraft, it must weigh no more than 20 kilograms and measure 158 centimeters.

Read also: Cuban baseball players who tried to stay in Mexico have already returned to the island

If the passenger exceeds cabin baggage, The fee to be paid is 1,237 Argentine pesos (39,000 Colombian pesos). For carry-on baggage, the fine is lower: 735 Argentine pesos (23 thousand pesos).

* The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL UNIVERSAL belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, independent journalism and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audience.