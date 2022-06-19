La Jornada – a new right-wing group that “seeks to protect” Spanish companies

46 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City. Senators and Representatives from Moreira warned that the source of funding for Patria Unida should be clarified and warned that it was a “small group” and they would be on the alert, because “as Vox has shown in Spain, the intention is to destabilize democratic governments and support the rise of dictatorships.

Representative Lionel Godoy and Senator Antares Vazquez and Cesar Craviotto indicated that behind this basis the National Action Party (PAN) and Fox in defense of the interests of Spanish electricity companies, which was prevented by the government of Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador from the continuation of corrupt practices.

“It seems to me that it is another card with a letter, and it will not have any weight in the Mexican electorate, but you always have to be careful, you always have to be vigilant, because usually these are the groups that have links with the far-right parties in Europe and Latin America,” said Representative Godoy. It seeks to sow confusion in an attempt to stop progressive governments.

For her part, Senator Antares Vazquez indicated that she has no doubts that Patria Unida is linked to the Algerian Workers’ Party, and to far-right groups such as El Yunque, and Fox shares racist and class positions, although “in a hypocritical way, the members of the PAN here give a different rhetoric.” .

At least, he added, Vox publicly accepts that it is against immigrant and women’s rights.

He noted that the speech of Alice Galvan, who was an advisor to PAN member Alejandra Reynuso and now chairs the Fundación Patria Unida – “which should be called Patria Vox” – is the same as that of the PAN, against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s policies on saving oil and electricity.

Senator Cesar Craviotto agreed that PAN and Vox jointly defend Spanish companies, such as Iberdrola, to which the Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón governments had granted undeserved privileges. He added that one must also be aware of the origin of the resources needed to fund the new far-right institution, which predicted a future similar to that of the Antiamlo National Front (Frina).

More Stories

A young man records the police voice when he raped her, and with this evidence, he achieved a conviction in uniform

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Mom takes her daughter out of the club with belts ‘She didn’t ask for permission’ | News from Mexico

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

La Jornada – Right-wing groups create the power to work from Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The fraternity plays opposites on the young; Causes permanent brain damage

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony’s friend suffered from in her childhood

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

What it is, how it works and how to use artificial intelligence online that creates pictures with just words

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Being a father is greater than any personal triumph: Dr. Fernando Cabanillas

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

Kabbalah and the dreams of golfers looking to devote themselves today to the US Open

43 mins ago Sharon Hanson

These 3 smart devices will change your home

45 mins ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – a new right-wing group that “seeks to protect” Spanish companies

46 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The discovery of 31 million tons of gold in Uganda

54 mins ago Leland Griffith