The trick is to watch more movies and series on streaming platforms

This is that services flow They have restrictions on their catalogs according to states, by corporate agreements. And so, for example, entering from United Statewe can watch a number of series and movies that are not available in Argentina. The vpn It works specifically to “fool” about where we are.

The companies explain that this maneuver is a violation of their terms and conditions, and can lead to account termination, but the information is unclear as to what is actually happening.

What is a VPN and how to use it to change region

virtual private network Virtual Private Network, VPN) is a computer network technology that allows the secure extension of a local area network (LAN) over a public or unsupervised network such as the Internet. Marked by Physically moving users to other countriesto access a type of content or information that cannot be accessed in a traditional way.

as it happens in China, Russia, or CubaUsers can “trick” the government or the justice system with this software by saying that they are connected from anywhere in the world and that they are able to access information that is prohibited to them, acting as an alternative intermediary between the website and an internet-connected device.

To change a region with a private network, the first thing you need to do is download one. Some of the most famous NordVPN, Proton, Windscribe, Fortinet, ExpressVPN, CyberGhost. Once installed, registration in the system is enough to receive various connection options.

Warning: Almost all free VPN versions have a limit of megabytes which gets consumed every now and then or quickly. This complicates the video stream equation because it consumes a lot of internet data.