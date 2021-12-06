The United Nations creates a mechanism to solve the economic crisis in Afghanistan – El Sol de México

12 mins ago Mia Thompson

This Wednesday, the United Nations (UN) announced a program aimed at Financing the Afghan economy to prevent its collapse, and provide liquidity to small enterprises in particular.

The fund was created through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and through it, governments will be able to channel money into Afghanistan through specific programs to support the economy.

The head of the United Nations Development Program, Achim Steiner, stressed at a press conference in Geneva that the country is not only facing political turmoil, but “we are also witnessing an economic collapse.”

Since last August, when the Taliban overthrew the US-backed Afghan government, the country has been in a deep political and economic crisis.

Afghanistan faces a cash shortage. The Taliban are under international sanctions, so they do not have the resources to run banks or pay salaries. From Washington, a large part of the reserves of the Central Bank of Afghanistan were frozen.

Meanwhile, food prices continue to rise, along with unemployment. According to a rapid assessment published in early September by the United Nations Development Program, about 97% of the country’s population is at risk of extreme poverty if an urgent solution to the country’s political and economic crises is not provided.

During the first year, the mechanism set up by the United Nations Development Program will raise about $667 million to assist 4.5 million people.

We recommend the podcast ⬇️

Available in: team workAnd spotifyAnd Apple PodcastAnd google podcastAnd Deezer And amazon music

More Stories

Art Basel Miami Beach tour

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Human rights NGOs urge EU to sanction NSO group | world | DW

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

iPhones of nine US diplomats hacked with spyware | Technique

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Cuba implements new measures to monitor international travelers before microns

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Goldman Sachs lowers its forecast for US GDP growth for 2022 due to Omicron concerns | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

US diplomats spied on with Pegasus – El Sol de México

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Expert: Remains of Hernan Cortes at risk in Mexico | Science and Ecology | DW

3 mins ago Mia Thompson

Today’s newspaper | There will be a final with Paraguay in the United States

6 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The number of satellites controlled by Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been revealed

7 mins ago Leo Adkins

Indian man builds a replica of the Taj Mahal for his wife

8 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

United States: Can I work remotely on a tourist visa? – USA – International

10 mins ago Leland Griffith