The United States admits that negotiating with Iran will be a long process

The two groups of experts were responsible for coordinating lists of sanctions the United States could lift with the nuclear obligations Iran must comply with, and to report on Friday, when the Joint Commission meets again.

Solving the nuclear issue could help ease tensions in the Middle East, especially between Iran and Israel, as well as with the United States’ Sunni Arab allies, such as Saudi Arabia, who fear the possibility of a Shiite Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Ali Fayez of the Conflict Prevention Organization, the International Crisis Group, commented on Twitter that the start of these discussions was “an important achievement, which shows that the United States, as well as Iran, want to break the deadlock.”

For Kelsey Davenport, Head of Non-Proliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association, this intermediary form is not ideal, “but the European Union is well positioned to break the impasse and coordinate the necessary actions to restore the agreement.”

This expert calls for “the first bold gesture from both sides to instill momentum in the process and demonstrate the political will of each of them.”

Washington could, for example, open up “access to foreign financial transactions and facilitate humanitarian aid” – medicines and medical equipment in particular – Davenport says, while Tehran could leave uranium enrichment at 20%.

But experts warn that the task will not be easy. Davenport warns of “all those who want to torpedo the agreement” in both the United States and Iran, and thus considers that negotiators must “act quickly.”

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters