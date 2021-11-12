The United States and the opportunity to connect their best moments in the competition against Mexico

NSFriday , United States and Mexico faces will appearThe third and last p. in 2021. A year, due to the epidemic, he did not have an annual friendly match between the two teams and that They met only at official tournaments.

The United States is experiencing one of its best moments in duels against El Tri. The golden generation won the award CONCACAF Nations League final and a substitute team also won the Gold Cup. Friday in Cincinnati will have the opportunity to He achieved something he rarely does: a three-time victory over Mexico.

There are three precedents. Between 1994 and 1995The United States won 1-0 in a friendly match, 4-0 in the US Cup and eliminated Mexico on penalties in the Copa America after a goalless draw. It happened again between 2000 and 2001, when they won the Nike Cup 3-0, a friendly match 2-0 and 2-0 in the qualifying matches for Korea and Japan. Finally, between 2005 and 2007, They won 2-0 in the 2006 qualifying rounds, two acero in a friendly match and 2-1 in the 2007 Gold Cup Final.

None of those occasions were three official matches, as they could be in 2021, which can be added to 2007, 2000 and 1995 as the only years in which the United States “swept” Mexico in more than one match.

There is a history of three consecutive duels Officers won by the United States. Between 2005 and 2009 They played several times, but only three judges: qualifying (one more “two steels”), in the aforementioned final of the 2007 Gold Cup (2-1) and did not meet again until 2009, again in the playoffs and the result was a repeat. Almost always from Columbus. Here’s what Team USMNT can match on Friday night in Cincinnati: its best moment against Mexico.