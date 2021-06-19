The United States announces the postponement of the Summit of the Americas to 2022

Joe Biden, President of the United States. (photo EFE)

New York The Summit of the Americas, which was scheduled to take place in the second half of this year in the United States, will be postponed to 2022, as confirmed this Friday, to Infobae A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The United States will host the Ninth Summit of the Americas, originally scheduled for 2021, sometime in 2022, when we hope it will be held in person,” the spokesperson said. Informed sources to the US government indicated that Infobae February is a new date.

The Summit of the Americas is held every three years and brings together all the countries of the continent. The most recent was in 2018 in Lima, on that occasion without then-US President Donald Trump, who remained in Washington to lead a military attack on Syria.

In this case, Joe Biden, the new US president, will host a summit at which Washington expects a lot. The Covid-19 pandemic, which began to be controlled in the United States, but still hits all of Latin America hard, forced postponement.

“The White House has not yet announced the location and time of the summit,” he added. Infobae Foreign Ministry spokesman. The US State Department “actively solicits advice and suggestions from governments, the private sector, and civil society on their priorities for engagement in the hemisphere’s work at the Summit.”

One of the Americas most remembered summits is the 2009 summit in Trinidad and Tobago, when the just-in-power Barack Obama greeted Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, in an attempt to take the relationship with Caracas down a new path, an effort that did not flourish.

Read on

The United States assumed the presidency of the Summit of the Americas