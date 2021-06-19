Mexico admits review of US car factory workers inside T-MEC

This content was published on Jun 19, 2021 – 2:45 PM

Mexico City, June 19 (EFE). – The Mexican government on Saturday admitted a labor review by the United States of the alleged violation of workers’ rights at the Tridonex auto parts plant in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on the Texas border.

The Department of Economy (SE) has confirmed that it will analyze the case with the Department of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) to determine whether freedom of association is required by the new Mexico-US-Canada Treaty (T-MEC). ).

“The Department of Economy, on behalf of the Government of Mexico, yesterday sent the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR, in English) a letter indicating acceptance of the review request received on June 9,” the dependency revealed on a statement.

This is the first labor complaint from the United States to Mexico under the T-MEC, which on July 1st turned one year into effect.

Unions in the United States have since last May denounced the alleged denial of freedom of association and collective bargaining for company workers in Matamoros.

That sparked a reaction from the US Trade Representative’s office, which also last month requested a review of similar labor disputes at a General Motors (GM) plant in Silao, in the central state of Guanajuato.

In the case of the Matomoros Tidonex plant, SE said the review should be shared with the US “at the latest” on July 24.

“If a denial of rights is identified, the path to reparations should be agreed upon with counterparts in the US government,” he said.

Mexico has chosen for T-MEC to recover after the historic 8.2% contraction it suffered in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

This year the government’s Department of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) estimates a recovery of more than 6%, particularly in the export sector, with the United States as the destination for more than 80% of sales.

But the United States has increased pressure on workers’ rights, and even Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $130 million cooperation during her June 8 visit to Mexico to implement labor reform.

“The Government of Mexico reaffirms its commitment to due compliance with the labor obligations contained in the T-MEC and in national legislation,” he concluded. The Ministry of Economy. EFE

