The United States became part of the red list for flights in France before the progress of the Omicron variant for COVID-19

34 mins ago Leland Griffith

(CNN) – France added to United State To your COVID-19 travel red listAccording to a decree published in the Official Gazette of the country on Saturday, January 1st.

The countries on the red list are marked with a ‘Active virus circulation’ and/or ‘presence of worrisome variables’According to the French Ministry of the Interior.

According to the new rules, Unvaccinated US travelers will need to self-quarantine for 10 days with security checkpoints. Previously, they had to self-isolate for 7 days without controls.

As before, non-vaccinated travelers from the United States They will also need a ‘good reason’ to travel to FrancePlus an antigen or PCR test done less than 48 hours before departure.

the rules It remains unchanged for vaccinated travelers from the United States., who must submit an antigen or PCR test that was taken less than 48 hours before departure, according to the Home Office. There will be no need for compelling reasons or quarantine.

The new rules will take effect from This Sunday 2 JanuaryAccording to the decree.

