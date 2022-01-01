The year the United States beat Mexico in soccer? Nations League, Gold Cup, Qualifiers…

a At the individual level, players US soccer team They didn’t have a great 2021, however, On the team issue it was a dream come true, as they ended up sweeping the hated contender at all of the Games of the Year.

The USMNT has shown an evolution in recent months, despite the dark lapses it has seen in some figure eight matches. The victory over his biggest opponent in the playoffs was the cherry on the cake to sweep El Tri.

The great power of the United States over Mexico began from Nations League final, where Christian Pulisic scored an extra-time penalty in a dramatic match Horvath cut another one for the coronation. With the core team, Team USA delivered their first blow to power in a dreamy summer.

After a brief period, The Gold Cup became the next starting point for Berhalter’s project. The US substitutions remained at their peak and reached the final, where they once again clashed with the triathlon.

In a close match and without the best version of the American team character It paid off with Miles Robinson’s goal through the air. Talavera didn’t get the ball out and the summer was already a huge advantage for the golden generation.

Then came the opportunity to show his best streak against Mexico since 2009. The United States made up for the absence of Gio Reina and Serginho Dest to become a storm Which made his rival suffer in the sequel.

With the revolution given Pulisic, the USMNT found ways to hit two powerful targets that assured victory. In a great year he awarded two titles against the biggest competitor, The younger generation is showing that it is already a reality.