The United States confirms that three doses of the COVID vaccine are ideal care

health authorities in United State They confirmed it three doses The COVID-19 vaccine is optimal for protection. Photo: Reuters.

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said three doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is the “optimal care” against the disease, but two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, or one of Johnson & Johnson , is the official government standard.

The specialist is also the medical advisor to the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

He had the same role with former President Donald Trump, who took this very little into account

NIAID from United State It will continue to evaluate the vaccination plan that should make up the official appointment, Fauci said at the programme This week with George Stephanopoulos From the ABC series. As an honest question, comment on it three doses It will be perfect for protection from COVID-19.

Three doses of the COVID vaccine

In his interview, a United State comment:

“As for the official requirements, there are still two injections from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna) and one from J&J. But I think if you look at the data, it’s increasingly clear that if you want to be optimally protected, you have to put in a boost. Sure, I think it’s the most optimal care.”

Fauci said it will take months to know if annual booster doses for the vaccine are necessary, adding that from an immunology standpoint, he hopes that three doses Sufficient to provide greater protection than the six months provided by the initial vaccine.

The United States against COVID

The application of the third dose exposes the inequality in vaccination

Rich countries already apply boosters to the elderly and immunocompromised

Fauci stated that the Omicron variant for COVID-19 is “obviously highly transmissible,” while Pfizer and BioNTech caution that “it (the new variant) may not be sufficiently neutralized after two doses,” so three doses It seems necessary.