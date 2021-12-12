Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs played today, Sunday, December 12

Don’t waste your time! Instead of searching for new songs that you might like, take advantage of the resources offered by this streaming platform Access to the most listened to music in the US. Just click on Play And enjoy!

We point to a list An apple With his best titles, ranking according to what is most tuned in at this particular moment. To read all the details.

1. Super Gremlin

‘Super Gremlin’ opens today in this classification. Kodak Black’s great hit offers a lot to talk about. Attractive, perfect, she has so much potential… what more could you ask for than a song?

2. I hate you

The latest from SZA, “I Hate U,” goes straight to number two on our favorites list. Will you rank first in the preferences?

3. burn

If we talk about dear audiences, we have to mention Juice WRLD. Perhaps this is the reason why “Burn” first appeared in classification Straight into third place.

4. the cats

The latest songs of Juice WRLD, Polo G, and Trippie Redd are already looming large as a new classic. Today, “Feline” is steadily entering the list of the most listened to songs on this platform flow.

5. all I Want for Christmas Is You

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” falls in fifth, down from No. 22 yesterday. This is a milestone in Mariah Carey’s music career.

6. Already dead

The hit single Juice WRLD remained at number six.

7. I wandered to Los Angeles

Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber’s Wandered To LA’ have made a place for themselves among the favorites at the moment. So, he continues at number seven.

8. you wont understand

Juice WRLD’s song “You Wouldn’t Understanding” took 8th place, clearly declining in favorites. In the previous count he was ranked fifth.

9. easy for me

With a positive lead of 5, Adele’s “Easy On Me” continues to make its way onto the charts. Today it is in ninth place. Will it continue to rise, or will this be the end of its rise?

10. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Project Pat)

Drake’s Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) sells like hot cakes. It went from 15th yesterday to 10th today. Thus it becomes a winning tune that cannot be missed in classification actual.

