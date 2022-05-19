The United States has filed a third labor complaint against Mexico

7 hours ago Leland Griffith

US Trade Representative Catherine Taye said in a letter to Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouther that her office is concerned that workers are being denied freedom of association and collective bargaining rights at Panasonic Automotive Systems in Mexico.

Panasonic 6752TV said in a statement that it “respects and supports our employees’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining” and that it does not believe it has denied these rights.

The Japanese conglomerate added that it would “continue to comply with all legal requirements…and will cooperate with the authorities as requested by the Mexican government in their review.”

“When concerns arise, we will act quickly to defend workers on both sides of the border,” Tay said in a statement.

The Ministry of Economy said, on Wednesday evening, that it had received the request for review, and then it would hold consultations with the Ministry of Labor.

“The Government of Mexico reiterates its commitment to the effective application of the provisions set forth in the T-MEC and in national legislation, thus ensuring transparency and certainty for Mexico’s workers,” the agency said.

The Mexican government has 10 days to agree to the review.

The Mexican union that requested the investigation, SNITIS, accused Panasonic of signing a union contract behind the backs of workers and expelling dozens of employees who protested.

With information from Reuters

More Stories

The United States accuses intelligence agents of espionage | international | News

15 hours ago Leland Griffith

Communication: A Key Element of Student Success at College

21 hours ago Leo Adkins

They agree to equal pay for US soccer teams

23 hours ago Leland Griffith

What does changing the US position on Venezuela mean? international

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States, Canada and China are some of the countries where the work of Okuda San Miguel, who included Pikachu in a mural in Quito, can be found | Ecuador | News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Lionel Messi will invest in a club in the United States and will be his star boost for 2023

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Janet Yellen calls for easing of US trade sanctions on China

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Johnny Depp is unknown! This is his first new movie in Colombia

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Juan Sebastián Muñoz: PGA Golf Tournament Preview – Other Sports – Sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

This Xiaomi costs only 90 euros and is a great buy

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Mexico’s shadow on top of the Americas remains after meeting with the United States

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring