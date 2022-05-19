The United States has filed a third labor complaint against Mexico

US Trade Representative Catherine Taye said in a letter to Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouther that her office is concerned that workers are being denied freedom of association and collective bargaining rights at Panasonic Automotive Systems in Mexico.

Panasonic 6752TV said in a statement that it “respects and supports our employees’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining” and that it does not believe it has denied these rights.

The Japanese conglomerate added that it would “continue to comply with all legal requirements…and will cooperate with the authorities as requested by the Mexican government in their review.”

“When concerns arise, we will act quickly to defend workers on both sides of the border,” Tay said in a statement.

The Ministry of Economy said, on Wednesday evening, that it had received the request for review, and then it would hold consultations with the Ministry of Labor.

“The Government of Mexico reiterates its commitment to the effective application of the provisions set forth in the T-MEC and in national legislation, thus ensuring transparency and certainty for Mexico’s workers,” the agency said.

The Mexican government has 10 days to agree to the review.

The Mexican union that requested the investigation, SNITIS, accused Panasonic of signing a union contract behind the backs of workers and expelling dozens of employees who protested.

With information from Reuters