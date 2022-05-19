The United States is approaching Cuba and Venezuela to save the Summit of the Americas | Joe Biden | Nicolas Maduro | Miguel Diaz-Canel | Globalism

president United StateJoe Biden decided to ease the sanctions imposed on Cuba s Venezuela At a time when part of the region criticized his government for not inviting these two countries to attend the upcoming Summit of the Americas.

When there is less than a month left before the appointment, the heads of state and government of the region must get it together Angels From 6 to 10 June Biden is trying to avoid a possible boycott by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorWhich other leaders will join.

Look: The United States allowed private business investment in Cuba for the first time in 60 years

The Biden administration announced, on Monday, the resumption of commercial flights to Cuba outside Havana, the lifting of restrictions on sending remittances and the restoration of the family reunification program, Being the first step towards opening up to the island, which he promised in his election campaign.

Just one day later, on Tuesday, It stated that it would lift some economic sanctions on Venezuela, including the ban on the US oil company Chevron from negotiating with the state-owned company PDVSA, in exchange for reactivating the dialogue between Nicolás Maduro’s government and the opposition, which took place. in Ciudad de Mexico.

The United States has been working on these ads for several months and decided to publish them at a time when the Summit of the Americas, at which Biden wants to promote a regional immigration pact, was in crisis due to the White House’s decision not to invite Cuba. Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Look: Cuba says US sanctions relief ‘limited step in right direction’

The first to raise his voice, in addition to the excluded themselves, was the Mexican López Obrador, who announced his absence from the summit if not all the countries of America were invited, a post to which the Bolivian later joined. Louis Ars.

The 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) also questioned her participation for the same reason, citing pressure from the United States to change its mind.

While Presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez; from Chile, Gabriel Borek; And from Honduras, Xiomara Castro, did not rule out their participation, But they demanded that no one be excluded from the secret meeting.

Despite other reasons, the President of Guatemala, Alexander Giamatti, He said he would not go after the State Department criticized the re-election of the country’s attorney general; Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro is still considering helping him.

After the ads for Cuba and VenezuelaChristopher Dodd, Biden’s adviser to the summit, met this Wednesday via video link with Lopez Obrador, in an attempt to bridge the positions.

When you finish, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the Mexican president reiterated his position that “all countries of the continent must be invited, without excluding anyone.”

The truth is The White House has yet to send out invitations to the summitAs confirmed, Wednesday, at a press conference of the spokeswoman for the US government, Karen Jean-Pierre.

But weeks ago Undersecretary for Latin America, Brian Nichols, said he did not expect the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to be invited because, in his view, they did not meet the minimum democratic requirements.

Some senators have already raised their votes against the gesture Biden To Havana and Caracas, including Democrat Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and influencer on Latin American politics.

In a press conference, Tuesday, Menendez demanded that sanctions relief not be a prelude to the president’s call. Cuba s Venezuela Until the June date, since then “it will not be the top of democracies.”

Parallel, Biden is trying to ensure that his closest allies, such as Ecuadorean President Guillermo Laso, who called him last night to address the issue, would take part in the summit.

Specifically, the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, began a tour of Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama on Wednesday to finish refining the details of the summit.