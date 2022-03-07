The United States heads to the World Cup qualifiers with a list of casualties

Theto US team Days away from facing the last matches qualified concacaf to seal your place Qatar 2022 World Cup, but from the work of Greg Berhalter It will not be easy, as he begins to accumulate significant losses at the age of eleven.

On Sunday, Juventus reported that Weston McKinney will miss the end of the season due to injury From the left foot, which will take him from matches against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica From March and April.

The loss of a midfielder is one of the most loss USMNT, but it is not the only one, where the absence of Jiu Rina can occur, who is still recovering from an injury that kept him out of action throughout the year, zach stevenwith back problems that have plagued him since the last FIFA game.

On the other hand, Matt Turner wasn’t ready for the season either. MLS with the New England Revolution due to a foot injury.

Currently, Berhalter will have to work hard with the rest of the players To cover the space he has and especially for the match against Mexico, which if he wins at the Azteca stadium could be the match that gives him a ticket to the World Cup.