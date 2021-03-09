The United States: Hillary Clinton hails the international status of Venezuelan immigrants that Colombia – the United States and Canada – have provided

42 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Democrat gave as an example the law to protect Venezuelans from climate change.

Hillary Clinton

Former First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton.

about:
International writing

March 8, 2021, 07:45 PM

Democratic politician Hillary Clinton on Monday urged young leaders to prioritize developing “a transnational climate agenda for Latin America,” while praising Colombia “for granting it The temporary protection status of Venezuelans Who are refugees in Colombia. “

(Also: The United States grants the right to temporary protection to Venezuelans)

In the coming years, Clinton said while discussing #WomenAtTheTableo with Ambassador Melanie Verveer at the Atlantic Council, a group of experts in the field of international affairs.

(Read here: US Senate approves Biden pandemic rescue plan)

About the International Women’s Day , Clinton revealed the enormous social challenges that await the world due to climate change. “We will have to deal with what we are doing with the millions of people who will flee drought, severe weather and other problems caused by climate change.

In addition, the former first lady urged the leaders of the powers, and that “they are in the front row of creating the climate agenda” to join efforts to help Latin America and the Caribbean.

The International Drafting

