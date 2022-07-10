The United States is ahead of Chile for the World Cup ticket

59 mins ago Leland Griffith

The United States defeated Chile minimally (22-21) in the first leg of the 2023 Rugby World Cup “Americas 2” qualifier, which was held on Saturday in Santiago on muddy ground due to torrential rain, a “very old” duel match. “.

The Eagles won the first leg of the showdown against Chile with three attempts from Christian Dyer (5′), Joe Tofetti (44) and Capelli Biveletti (73), two of which were converted by captain AJ MacGinty, who is also a penalty kick recorder.

Chilean Condores scored two attempts, by Rodrigo Fernandez (51) and one in the last second by Santiago Videla (78), converting and three penalties from Videla and left the confrontation completely open.

The return leg will take place on Saturday, July 16 in Denver (USA).

The winner of the draw will move to Group D along with England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa. The loser will still have one last chance in the final tournament at the end of the year against Portugal, the winner of the Asia-Pacific Match 1 (Hong Kong or South Korea) and the winner of the African Cup. Nations (Namibia or Kenya).

The winner of this match will move to Group C along with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

More Stories

The Condor narrowly fell to the United States and left the qualifying series open

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Jane Sykes, the new president of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee – Marca Claro

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

US Visa: What to do if the US Embassy rejects the document?

1 day ago Leland Griffith

They trust that security at sea will be improved through coordination between the United States and Mexico

1 day ago Leland Griffith

This is the new US Embassy in Guatemala

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Weather in the United States: Weather forecast for Washington, DC on July 8

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

IMSS expands medical infrastructure in the state – El Sol de León

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

Maria Torres and Damian Quintero, silver at the World Games

46 mins ago Sharon Hanson

7 New Features of iOS 16 Photos That You Couldn’t Do Before

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

Oklahoma: A gas plant fire. depopulation

51 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States is ahead of Chile for the World Cup ticket

59 mins ago Leland Griffith