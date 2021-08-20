The United States is investigating whether the Moderna vaccine increases the risk of heart infection

There can be a 2.5 times higher incidence of myocarditis In those receiving Moderna versus Pfizer

US health officials are investigating reports that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine It could be linked to an increased risk of rare heart disease The Washington Post reported late Thursday, citing people familiar with the review, that the adults are younger than previously thought.

The report quoted a source as saying It was too early for the organizers to come to a conclusion and that additional work was needed before any recommendations could be made.

in June, Health regulators have added a warning to accompanying vaccination literature of mRNAs produced by Moderna and Pfizer to indicate the rare risk of developing carditis that is mainly observed in young adults. However, they said the benefit of the injections for preventing COVID-19 continued to outweigh the risks.

There can be a 2.5 times higher incidence of myocarditis In those receiving the Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine, The newspaper said, citing a source.

Research focuses on Canadian data Indicates that the risk of myocarditis may be particularly higher For men under the age of 30, according to the report.