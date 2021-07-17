The United States is involved in riots in Cuba – Prensa Latina

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

Report published on www.mintpressnews.com under the headline Bay of tweets: Documents point to US hand in protests in Cuba, assesses conspiracy.

Signed by Alan MacLeod, a journalist for the US MintPress News website, the focus addressed the events, noting that the Washington establishment immediately received the events, and put all its weight behind the protesters.

He specified that many of those who participated in and promoted the island riots from North American lands were recruited by Washington “to sow discontent in the Caribbean nation.”

Reporting from Havana, the journalist revealed the funding of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) to members of the Cuban art sector.

He deplored the NED’s work as a promoter of alleged “political alternatives,” and noted that the agency “never disclosed who it works with inside Cuba, leaving Cubans to question whether Washington is secretly funding this policy.”

He noted that the State Department, the NED, and the US Agency for International Information financed these plans against Cuba.

US agents tried to use Cuban rappers in their disruptive strategy, although MacLeod made it clear how far they went in that endeavour, as little of the rap community wanted to be a part of the process.

He cited statements to MintPress from Professor Sujatha Fernandes, a sociologist at the University of Sydney and an expert on Cuban musical culture, who asserted that organizations such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were trying to infiltrate Cuban rap groups and funding. covert operations.

The analyst also revealed the participation of US corporate media “very interested in the protests, devoting a large number of columns and broadcast time to the demonstrations”, while closing their pages to suppress the people in Colombia, for example.

According to the American political scientist Noam Chomsky, quoted in the report, it is not only logical, but it is clear that the United States has some kind of involvement “in what is happening in Cuba.

rgh/lb

More Stories

YouTube SEO how to get more views on YouTube

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The disappearance of a Ugandan footballer who was displaced to Japan – Noticieros Televisa

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

They are looking for an agronomist to live in Uganda: what they offer and what are the requirements

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Ugandan military man killed in attack by alleged members of the Congolese armed group Kodeko كود

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The disappearance of a Ugandan Olympic team athlete displaced to Japan

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States expresses its disappointment at the resignation of the Lebanese Prime Minister-designate

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States is involved in riots in Cuba – Prensa Latina

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

Banxico expects the Mexican economy to grow by 6% in 2021

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ugandan Olympian on his way to start a new life in Japan

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Does a plant-based diet help fight menopause? Science says yes

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring