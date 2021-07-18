Ugandan athlete left Olympics to start a new life: I want to work in Japan – El Financiero

Ugandan Olympian Julius Siketoliko, 20, has left the training ground for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, as his intention was not to compete, but to start a new life outside his home country.

Since last Friday, it is not known where the weightlifters are after leaving the hotel where the athletes are staying. In his room was found a note where he wrote: “I want to work in Japan.”

First thing on Friday morning and after you leave the hotel The athlete bought an express train ticket (“Shinkansen”) bound for Nagoya, about 200 kilometers away, according to Efe.

According to Izumisano officials, Sikitoliko wrote in his memo that he did not want to return to Uganda due to the difficult living conditions in the African country, and asked members of his delegation to hand over their property to his wife in their home country.

The athlete’s whereabouts remain unknown at the moment, although a Ugandan representative was able to reach him by phone on Friday afternoon without obtaining further information.

The weightlifter is one of nine athletes on the team who have been in isolation after discovering two positive cases of COVID upon their arrival in Japan on June 19.

In a statement sent to Kyodo, Beatrice Ayikoro, head of the Uganda Olympic mission, said that during regular briefings, the team emphasized the need to “respect Japan’s immigration regulations”. And do not choose to leave the camp without permission.”