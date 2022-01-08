The United States is “ready” to discuss missiles and military exercises with Russia | world | DW

“There are some areas … where we believe progress is possible” as long as any promise is “mutual,” the official said on a conference call.

“Russia has said that it feels threatened by the possibility of an attack with missile systems in Ukraine … and the United States has no intention of doing so. So this is an area where we might be able to reach a deal if Russia is ready to make a mutual pledge,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. .

The source added that Moscow “also expressed its interest in discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe in line with the INF Treaty” and “we are ready to discuss it.”

Mutual limitations and scope of military exercises

He added that Washington is finally ready to discuss the possibility of imposing mutual restrictions on the size and scope of military exercises conducted by Russia, the United States and NATO.

“We won’t know until these talks begin tomorrow night whether Russia is ready to negotiate seriously and in good faith,” the official warned, adding that the Americans and Russians are likely to have an “initial conversation” on Sunday night and hold their “key talks.” meeting ‘on Monday.

“We go to these meetings in the spirit of realism, not optimism,” the source said, noting that they would be “exploratory” and would not lead to firm promises. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Russian media started reporting, perhaps even while talks were going on, that the United States had made all kinds of concessions to Russia. This is a deliberate attempt to divide the allies,” the officer told reporters on a conference call, “in part manipulating you.” all.”

jov (@afp, thewashingtonpost)