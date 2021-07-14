The United States is recovering and defeats Argentina

The NBA team finally made the game look easy.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans dominated from the start to crush Argentina 108-80 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. With this said, they avoided losing three games in a row, something that didn’t happen to them because they had players in the NBA.

Zach Lavigne scored 15 points for the United States, which lost its first two meetings in Las Vegas against Nigeria and Australia.

The US team achieved 51% of its field goals, including 33 points in the first period to start the match and beat Argentina for the tenth time in a row since the defeat at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“It was better,” US coach Gregg Popovich stressed. “We’re getting better little by little, every day, I hope.”

Damien Lillard scored 14 points, and Pam Adebayo finished with 12 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Americans.

“We just analyzed it,” Adebayo said.

And Luis Scola, who will play his fifth Olympics, finished 16 goals in 19 minutes for Argentina. Nicholas Laprovittola added 13, Facundo Campazzo 12, and Gabriel Dick 10.

“It’s not a big deal,” Argentine Lucas Veldoza said. “It’s just a defeat.

The United States had only eight members on the Olympic team. The local federation said Jason Tatum has developed a condition in his right knee and will be checked daily. The Americans won’t have Khris Middleton, Puppy Holidays and Devin Booker until at least next weekend because they are currently in the NBA Finals.

The United States executed the rebounding duel 40-34, losing only nine balls and blocking Argentina making only 31% of the 3-9 of 29.

“We were better today,” Bell said. “We still have a lot to improve, but we’re on the right track.”