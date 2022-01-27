The United States is sending nearly 1.7 million doses of antiviral vaccine to Uganda

17 mins ago Leland Griffith

The United States is shipping nearly 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer to Uganda via the Covax system on Thursday, a senior White House official said.

“Thanks to the commitment of the United States to play a leadership role in ending the pandemic everywhere, we are shipping 1,684,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Uganda,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

Vaccines are being dispatched this Thursday through the Covax System, a global distribution initiative led by the Gavi Public Private Partnership.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, only 4.36% of Uganda’s population of just over 44 million are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Jeff Zentes, the White House epidemiological response coordinator, said the United States has provided 400 million free doses of the vaccine to 112 countries.

Washington promised to provide 1.1 billion vaccines to the world.

The dispatch of US vaccinations often intersects with shipments from China and Russia in what is called “vaccine diplomacy,” despite the White House official insisting that “we share these doses not to secure services or extract concessions.”

sms / caw / leg / yow

More Stories

Estados Unidos y México instalan Grupo Binacional contra el Tráfico de Armas – El Sol de México

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Estados Unidos | Honduras | Kamala Harris se reunirá con Xiomara Castro para abordar la crisis migratoria | MUNDO

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine: US sanctions against Putin will “destroy” relations

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Crisis entre Ucrania y Russia

1 day ago Leland Griffith

¿Que tienen en común Venezuela, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Filipinas y Uganda?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Libertad para un escritor detenido por criticar al presidente de Uganda

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

‘¡Quiero tener un bebé!, pero tengo amenorrea, ¿puedo tomar medicina natural?’ | El Especialista | La Revista

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

El Salvador enfrenta a Estados Unidos y reta al frio de Columbus

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to convert a GIF into an animated sticker | Applications | Smart phones | stickers | nda | nnni | sports game

15 mins ago Leo Adkins

Hombre lleva 3 años sin poder cerrar los ojos tras una cirugía estética

16 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States is sending nearly 1.7 million doses of antiviral vaccine to Uganda

17 mins ago Leland Griffith