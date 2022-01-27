The United States is sending nearly 1.7 million doses of antiviral vaccine to Uganda

The United States is shipping nearly 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer to Uganda via the Covax system on Thursday, a senior White House official said.

“Thanks to the commitment of the United States to play a leadership role in ending the pandemic everywhere, we are shipping 1,684,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Uganda,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

Vaccines are being dispatched this Thursday through the Covax System, a global distribution initiative led by the Gavi Public Private Partnership.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, only 4.36% of Uganda’s population of just over 44 million are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Jeff Zentes, the White House epidemiological response coordinator, said the United States has provided 400 million free doses of the vaccine to 112 countries.

Washington promised to provide 1.1 billion vaccines to the world.

The dispatch of US vaccinations often intersects with shipments from China and Russia in what is called “vaccine diplomacy,” despite the White House official insisting that “we share these doses not to secure services or extract concessions.”

