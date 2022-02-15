The United States is suggesting that its citizens in Belarus leave the country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns of a large military presence on the border with Ukraine

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Today the United States asked American citizens in Belaruson the border with Ukraine, which leave the country “immediately” Because of the risk of arrests and the large military presence along the Ukrainian border. “US citizens in Belarus should immediately leave by commercial or private means,” the ministry said in a statement, warning of “arbitrary application of laws, risk of arrest, and “the unusual and alarming Russian military build-up along the border between the two countries”. Belarus with Ukraine.”

The United States announced, on Monday, the transfer of its embassy operations in Ukraine “temporarily” from the capital, Kiev, to Lviv, the largest city in the west of the country, insisting that Russia may attack the country ‘this week’.