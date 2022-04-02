The United States limits the fuel consumption of future cars

consumption fuel Cars manufactured in the United States in 2025 and 2026 may not exceed 4.8 liters per 100 kilometers according to the new rules Administration National Highway Safety (NHTSA) announced Friday.

And so Joe Biden’s government has agreed to guidelines that are more demanding than those introduced last August that maintained the tone of the previous administration he headed. Donald Trump.

US Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg’s houseIn a statement, he said the new consumption standards would make the country “less vulnerable to global changes in oil prices and would protect societies by reducing carbon emissions by 2.5 million metric tons.”

After reaching White HouseJoe Biden ordered a review of fuel standards for trump which only required vehicles to reduce their fuel consumption by an average of 1.5 percent per year.

Previously, the Barak administration Obama Established reductions in annual consumption of 5 per cent.

With the new rules announced NHTSAthe consumption of vehicles produced in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 will improve by 8 percent each year while the reduction will reach 10 percent in 2025-2026.

This means that a new car in 2025-2026 will need 33 percent less fuel from the year 2021.

With the new standards, the fuel consumption of vehicles in United State 757 thousand and 82 million liters of gasoline will be reduced until 2050 compared to old rules.

With information from EFE