The United States plans to reactivate its “stay in Mexico” immigration policy in November

United State Plans to Revitalize Trump-era Politics in November”stay in mexico, which forced asylum seekers to wait for their cases to be resolved in that country, as long as the Mexican government accepted, White House.

President Joe Biden The Migrant Protection Protocols Program (MPP), created in 2019 by its predecessor, ended in June Donald Trump It has about 70,000 asylum seekers, most of whom are from Central America, to Mexico pending their appointment before the US courts.

But in August, a federal court in Texas He ordered the MPP to be restarted, saying the Biden administration had improperly terminated it. The Supreme court Weeks later, it rejected the government’s request to block that decision.

White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters that late Thursday, a White House spokeswoman said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Submit a court order report outlining the steps he took under the court order to reinstate the attorney general.

“The Department of Homeland Security has appealed the court order and announced that it intends to issue a second MPP termination warrant,” but in the meantime, the department said Biden It will follow the law and abide by the court order.”

In his report, the DHS “To be in a position to re-implement the MPP in mid-November, depending on the decisions he makes,” she said. Mexico“.

On Twitter, the Department of Homeland Security said talks were continuing with the Mexican president’s government Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Department of Homeland Security noted that “Mexico is a sovereign country that must make an independent decision to accept the people’s return in accordance with any re-implementation of the MPP. That decision has not been made.”

The Mexican Foreign Ministry issued a statement reiterating its “respect for migrants and asylum seekers,” but did not mention the MPP.

“In a sovereign manner, Mexico will continue the dialogue with the executive branch of the United States, in order to advance a regional, orderly, safe and regular immigration policy,” he said.

More than 1.3 million detainees have been detained on the southern border of the United States since the arrival of Biden to me White House In January, a level not seen in 20 years.

Human rights groups denounced the reactivation of the “Stay in Mexico” campaign, which Biden promised to end during the election campaign, as inhumane.

“We call on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mallorcas to issue a new MPP termination warrant immediately. The longer the government delays, the more lives are at risk,” said Jorge Laurie of the US Immigration Council.

