US announces humanitarian aid for immigrants

Graciela Olvera

Mexico City / 15.10.2021 20:02:23

The US State Department announced that Additional assistance will be provided to more than $20 million Designed to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of 700,000 asylum seekers, refugees and vulnerable migrants from Central America and Mexico.

US State Department spokesman Ned Prince said additional assistance will be provided through Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM).

They explained that with this additional money, the total humanitarian assistance provided by the United States to Central America and Mexico Reaching more than 331 million dollars during the 2021 fiscal year.

This additional funding will give asylum seekers a greater chance of obtaining international protection, included Prevention and treatment of COVID-19, mental health and psychosocial support, legal aid, shelter and comprehensive health care.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, This new humanitarian assistance seeks to advance its mission to collaboratively manage migration in the region, which includes enhancing access to protection methods and increasing the US response to urgent humanitarian needs in Central America and Mexico.

“We remain concerned about the steadily increasing humanitarian needs and forced displacement in the region, and urge other donors to contribute to the international response and provide the required support to save lives,” he said.

The ministry spokesman explained that this initiative is part of a comprehensive approach adopted by the United States government. In support of safe, orderly and humane migration, while addressing the root causes of irregular migration in the region.

