The United States seeks cooperation with Russia, but has warned that it will respond to any aggression

Foreign Minister Anthony Blinkin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Saul Loeb / Pool via REUTERS)

On Wednesday, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for greater cooperation between his country and Russia to make the world a safer place. But he warned that Washington would respond if Moscow “acts aggressively.”

“If Russia acts hard against us, Our partners or allies will respond. “ And the Blinken said during a round of bilateral talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland.

“If the leaders of Russia and the United States can work cooperatively, the world may be a safer place,” he added.

Lavrov, on his own, said that Russia is “Ready” to dialogue with the United States on all issues, if the dialogue is “sincere” and based on mutual respect..

No penalties for building Nord Stream 2

Shortly before the meeting between Blinken and LavrovThe United States government has withdrawn its sanctions against Nord Stream 2, The Russian-controlled builder of a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which Washington had previously declared a geopolitical security risk.

US President Joe Biden, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin (EFE / MAXIM SHIPENKOV / File)



Blinken said in a letter to Congress that the original sanctions imposed on Switzerland-based Nord Stream 2 AG and its chief executive, Matthias Warnig, had been waived. “It is in the national interest of the United States,” he added.

Measures It eases the growing tensions between Washington and Moscow, but also with Berlin, over the project, which Germany and other European countries consider important to ensure long-term energy supplies in the region.

Germany had rejected the impending sanctions as interference in its internal affairs.

Early Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the long-awaited move as a conciliatory one.

We understand that the decisions taken in Washington take into account the truly extraordinary relationship that has been built with the Biden administration.Mas advertised.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (John McDougall / Paul via Reuters)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs It has sanctioned numerous ships, small businesses and organizations involved in building and managing the pipeline.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov also welcomed the long-awaited move, saying: “It is better than reading new sanctions declarations, it will definitely be positive,” he added.

But this step was severely criticized by Republican Senator Jim Risch, who described the abdication as a “gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin that will only weaken the influence of the United States in preparation for the impending Biden Putin summit.”

“The administration prioritizes the alleged German and Russian interests over the interests of our allies in central, eastern and northern Europe,” Risch said in a statement.

With information from Agence France-Presse

