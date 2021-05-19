Myriam Hernandez will perform 11 concerts with an audience in the United States

The United States is gradually starting to approach a certain normalcy in the midst of the pandemic in terms of live performances, with various announcements for the coming months of concerts with personal audiences and festivals at full capacity in different cities of that country. Capitalizing on this re-opening, a Chilean artist will return to action in front of a North American audience.

While working on her upcoming album, titled Sinergia, Myriam Hernandez is preparing for a large-scale continental tour that will specifically begin in the United States, with eleven appointments in various parts of the country and in theaters with the audience, starting next October.

Thus, the National Singer’s Sinergia Tour will kick off on Friday, October 8 at the William MM Mortensen Hall Theater, located in Hartford, Connecticut, with a capacity of 2,800 people, where Hernández will perform for the first time. The following day, it will be performed at the Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to continue on Sunday 10 of the same month at NYBC Theater in Westbury, New York. Then, on Monday, October 11, a US holiday for Columbus Day, the interpreter of The Man I Love will perform at Beacon Theater, on Broadway, New York, to move the next day to Boston where he will sing at Lynn Memorial City Hall.

The tour will continue via Reading, Pennsylvania (Santander Theater and Performing Arts Center October 16); Washington, DC (Warner Theater on Sunday 17); Miami (James L Knigt Center October 22); Tampa (Stras Center on October 23); Atlanta (ATL Colliseum October 24) and San Juan, Puerto Rico (Coca Cola Music Hall October 30, 2021).

According to her representatives, the artist will then move her tour to Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic, with the dates to be announced soon. For now, he’s already scheduled a concert for Saturday 11 June 2022 at Movistar Arena, with tickets sold out in the Puntoticket system.

The tour includes a crew of more than 24 people, including musicians, choirs, sound engineers, producers and technicians, “in addition to the latest technology, ambiance and innovative scenography”, who detailed their team about the show, which “will condense their path in an unmissable show which will include his new songs and all His greatest song. “

Meanwhile, in July the singer is expected to give her first preview of her album, Sinergia, produced by Jacopo Calderon, son of the late Spanish producer Juan Carlos Calderon, with whom Hernandez has worked for years.