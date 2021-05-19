The Trump Organization, the economic group of the former president of the United States, is in the grip of a criminal investigation

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

The Trump Organization, the group owned by the family of former US President Donald Trump, On Tuesday, the New York State Attorney General announced that he was the subject of a criminal investigation.

We have informed the Trump Organization that we have investigated the organization It is no longer purely civilian in nature. “Said a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, Letitia James.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization into criminal matters, along with the attorneys of Manhattan County.”

the organization It is the holding company for hundreds of Trump entities, from hotels to golf courses.

Trump, who left the White House in January, denies wrongdoing and has described an investigation into his finances by Democrat Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, as “A continuation of the greatest political pursuit in the history of our country.”

Meanwhile, James’s office was investigating Accusations of bank fraud and insurance fraud during civil action.

The Trump Organization beefed up its legal team by hiring veteran criminal attorney, Ronald Fichte, 84, in early April.

The Attorney General’s investigation initially focused on disbursements He bought the silence of two women who claim to have had ties to Trump, But was extended to include charges of tax evasion, bank fraud, and insurance.

This investigation is taking place behind closed doors to a grand jury, and appears to be moving forward when Vance’s team is It got eight years of Trump’s tax returns in March.

Six months after losing the presidential election in the United States, millions of Republicans continue to see Trump as their leader, Despite his repeated and unfounded claims that President Joe Biden won by fraud.

