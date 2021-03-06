The United States sends high-ranking officials to the border

60 mins ago Leland Griffith


The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will send high-ranking officials from his government to the border with Mexico, To address the arrival of minor immigrants who are traveling alone to the United States, White House spokeswoman Jane Psaki announced.

“President Biden has asked senior members of his team to travel to the border area, in order to provide him with a comprehensive report on the government’s response to the influx of unaccompanied minors,” Psaki said.

The official, who did not elaborate on the date of the visit or who will participate, indicated that the officials also They will conduct an “assessment of additional steps that could be taken to ensure the safety and care of these children.”

Without specifying official figures or data on the occupation of facilities designed to serve immigrants, the spokesperson acknowledged that it was “a challenge for these unaccompanied children to cross the border” and indicated that the Biden government was preparing for this migration influx.

Various media have raised concerns about the increasing trend of illegal immigrants entering the United States in recent weeks, especially minors alone, which coincided with the arrival of Biden to the White House, who overturned a large part of the anti-immigration measures of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Newspaper Washington Post He revealed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is planning to convert Immigration detention centers In South Texas, sites are in place to quickly deal with the families of migrants who crossed the border irregularly and release them within 72 hours.

More Stories

Cuba demands an end to the blockade imposed by the United States

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States recorded fewer than 40,000 cases for the first time in five months – Telam

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Three Oaxacan die in a clash in California, United States; IOAM will manage your return home

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Facebook is accepting political ads in the US again

1 day ago Leland Griffith

FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – Okello: “We have a good chance of qualifying this time”

2 days ago Leland Griffith

United States: Iowa prosecutors must drop charges against journalist Andrea Sahouri

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States sends high-ranking officials to the border

60 mins ago Leland Griffith

Trade company mipyme bromexico export import mexico

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Spanish manufacturer “Gambito de Dama” already has a waiting list: “We do not accept any other requests”

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Campazzo’s NBA arrival secrets: picking Denver over the other shows, how he won the locker room hearts and why his height wasn’t an issue

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The United Kingdom condemned the expulsion of the European Union’s ambassador to Venezuela

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring