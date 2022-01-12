The United States sets a record number of hospitals due to Covid-19 | News

12 mins ago Leland Griffith

13:17 | Washington, Jan. Eleven.

The United States set a record number of hospitalizations for covid-19 on Tuesday, with more than 145,000 people admitted to health centers, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS in English).

In total, there are 145,982 hospitalized patients in the country with covid-19, of whom 4,462 are minors.

The number exceeds 142,273 COVID-19 patients admitted on January 14, 2021, the highest number recorded so far since the start of the pandemic.

This record of hospitalization coincides with the expansion of the omicron variant, which is already prevalent in Which. UU.

At the same time, the country’s hospitals are facing staff shortages due to the infection of several health workers.

Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam, declared a partial state of emergency on Monday after the number of ICU admissions doubled since December 1.

Northham’s order allows hospitals to increase beds and gives more flexibility in managing staff, as well as expanding healthcare online.

In Texas, the chain said, about 2,700 health professionals will be hired and trained to bolster hospitals, and will add to the 1,300 reserve workers sent to centers across the state. CNNAnd He cited a statement issued by the state’s Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Colorado has activated a series of measures to address the health worker crisis, such as not transferring patients under the age of 60 to hospitals who do not have serious symptoms and do not have a history of high risk.

Agency Eve: All rights reserved. All types of reproduction are prohibited without prior written permission of the Agency. Eve.

More in Andina

(end) EFE / RES

GR

Publication date: 1/11/2022


More Stories

Jesus Calleja makes Pablo Alboran cry as he admits to a personal and musical crisis during his trip to Uganda | Film and Television

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Kremlin indicates lack of progress in talks with the United States

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Greg Berhalter doesn’t want to count on US qualifying for Qatar 2022

1 day ago Leland Griffith

“The United States should support our proposal.”

1 day ago Leland Griffith

5 ways to improve your home’s curb appeal

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The US Golf Association doubles the prize from the US Women’s Open

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

IMSS enables family medicine units to process special appointments in case of saturation in clinic .46

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Chivas fixes his eyes on Julian Araujo

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp trick to see if they have already read your message

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

Several countries close their borders with Mali, recall their ambassadors, and freeze the assets of that country in their banks: what is happening?

11 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States sets a record number of hospitals due to Covid-19 | News

12 mins ago Leland Griffith