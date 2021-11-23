The United States suspends its relations with El Salvador

Mans noted that the aforementioned removal was carried out in an “unconstitutional” manner.

Bukele recently referred to the US funding humanitarian organizations he saw as “the opposition” and days later promoted in the Legislative Assembly a law on foreign agents, criticized internationally.

The same, which has the green light for its vote in Congress, imposes a 40% tax on NGO funding and prison sentences for those who “carry out acts contrary to public order, national security, or state sovereignty, using them for that from money obtained by foreign origin” .

The president emphasized on Twitter that his proposal “is basically the same law they have in the United States,” but Mance denied it and noted it had “nothing to do” with US legislation.

The diplomat also said it was “not very reasonable” that this proposal would seek to make the resources that NGOs receive transparent and questioned the closure of Cicies and the preservation of public information.

The diplomat, who specified this, added, “On behalf of the White House, the State Department, we provided a bridge and the government decided not to accept it, and for our part, we are interested in establishing the best relationship with El Salvador,” who specified that she had last met Bukele three weeks ago .

The diplomat also said that the government of El Salvador does not abide by the extradition treaty in force between the two countries, by refusing to send a “list” of Salvadorans to the United States who have outstanding accounts with that country’s justice system.

Among those the United States is asking for extradition, according to Mance, are members of the dangerous Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.

Mance’s post in the embassy will remain in the hands of Brendan O’Brien, which he already held at the beginning of the year.

