The United States wants “frank and honest” business meetings with Mexico and Canada.

The official stressed that the first meeting of the TMEC Free Trade Committee, which will include trade ministers of the three member states, will be held in the coming weeks.

The World Trade Organization elects its Deputy Directors

The World Trade Organization (WTO) once again elected trade experts from China and the United States as deputy directors, maintaining a delicate geopolitical balance that also keeps both powers at hand.

Two of the four selected are women, something that is happening for the first time in the world trade body. His four predecessors, all of them men, resigned on March 31.

The World Trade Organization said in a statement that Angela Ellard, a US trade attorney who served in Congress, and Zhang Xiangxin, current Chinese vice trade minister and former ambassador to the World Trade Organization, would replace their respective citizens.

He added that France’s envoy to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Jean-Marie Baugam, and former Costa Rican Trade Minister Annabel Gonzalez were chosen.

“It is the first time in the history of our organization that half of the deputy general directors are women,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement. Okonjo-Iweala, who became CEO on March 1, is the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization.

He added, “This confirms my commitment to strengthening our organization with talented leaders, while achieving a balance between the sexes in senior positions.”

Traditionally, the deputy directors of the WTO come from the United States, the European Union, Asia, and a developing country. Indian Mohan Kumar challenged Chang for the Asia position this time.