The United States will request information from social networks to grant visas to Nicaraguans

1 day ago Leland Griffith

United State will require Nicaragua Include information from your social networks in your application for a US visaOn Sunday, the North American country’s embassy in Nicaragua reported.

“All applicants for visa To complete the form DS-160 (visit visas) or DS-260 (immigrant visas) must include information about their social networks (FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the Instagrametc.)”, to the diplomatic headquarters of the United States in his account in Facebook.

The Diplomatic Delegate noted that “All forms must be completed honestly and completely to avoid delays in your application process. Note: Passwords will not be requested, only username.

Nicaragua live one Socio-political crisis Since 2018, which erupted with anti-government demonstrations, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in the first year left at least 355 people dead.

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega asserted that the demonstrations were a coup attempt, and acknowledged the killing of 200 people during it.

The crisis worsened with last November’s general election, when Ortega and his wife and deputy Rosario Murillo were re-elected to their posts, with seven of their potential rivals in prison and two in exile.

The United States was among the countries Organization of American States (the Organization of American States) which rejected the legality of the said elections, considering that they do not meet the requirements to be considered democratic.

With information from EFE

More Stories

Uganda Steak and Rwandese Drums set the end of Valenzuela Cultural Week – Lanza Digital

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

AFRICA/South Sudan – Appeal from Bishop Yei: “Protection of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda from unlawful interference”

11 hours ago Leland Griffith

The ongoing floods in Uganda have focused on climate change-related disasters in the region

19 hours ago Leland Griffith

RNGs and Video Games

1 day ago Leo Adkins

UCAM participates in sending health aid to Uganda

1 day ago Leland Griffith

United States | New Orleans | Florida | Mississippi | Louisiana | In numbers: the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina 17 years after it hit the United States | ecpm | Globalism

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Five experts in Bucaramanga will talk about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge and life purpose

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scaloni prepares the squad list for Argentina’s friendlies

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Webb Telescope captures the incredible beauty of the Ghost Galaxy

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

video. A 10-year-old boy saves his mother from drowning in the United States

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda Steak and Rwandese Drums set the end of Valenzuela Cultural Week – Lanza Digital

3 hours ago Leland Griffith