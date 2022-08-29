The United States will request information from social networks to grant visas to Nicaraguans

United State will require Nicaragua Include information from your social networks in your application for a US visaOn Sunday, the North American country’s embassy in Nicaragua reported.

“All applicants for visa To complete the form DS-160 (visit visas) or DS-260 (immigrant visas) must include information about their social networks (FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the Instagrametc.)”, to the diplomatic headquarters of the United States in his account in Facebook.

The Diplomatic Delegate noted that “All forms must be completed honestly and completely to avoid delays in your application process. Note: Passwords will not be requested, only username.

Nicaragua live one Socio-political crisis Since 2018, which erupted with anti-government demonstrations, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in the first year left at least 355 people dead.

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega asserted that the demonstrations were a coup attempt, and acknowledged the killing of 200 people during it.

The crisis worsened with last November’s general election, when Ortega and his wife and deputy Rosario Murillo were re-elected to their posts, with seven of their potential rivals in prison and two in exile.

The United States was among the countries Organization of American States (the Organization of American States) which rejected the legality of the said elections, considering that they do not meet the requirements to be considered democratic.

With information from EFE