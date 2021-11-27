The US admits that the Omicron variant could have already arrived undetected

San Francisco.- Senior US Government Adviser for Medical Affairs, Anthony Fauci He admitted on Saturday that he could be the new alternative Omicron Deal COVID-19 identified in South Africa have already reached the United States, But it has not yet been discovered.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you were here We haven’t discovered it yet. “When there is a virus that is easily transmitted and there are cases already in other countries as a result of travel, it will almost invariably end up everywhere,” Fauci said in an NBC interview.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its English acronym) confirms that it has not detected cases of the strain. Omicron in the country.

Late Friday, New York Gov., Democrat Cathy Hochhol, was the first to declare a state of emergency for the new variant, which will take effect on December 3 and will run until at least January 15.

Through this action, Hochul seeks to increase the ability of response from hospitals Against covid-19 by banning actions that are not necessary in certain circumstances and expanding the purchasing power of the state government Emergency medical supplies.

The discovery of this new variant from South Africa is of concern to the scientific community because it presents a mixture of more than 30 mutations, although some of them have already been observed in other variants, such as beta, this is the first time they have been seen together.

Fears of this new strain have led many countries around the world, including the European Union, to air traffic document From southern African countries, especially South Africa and Botswana.

The United States, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, Austria and Israel are some of the countries that have temporarily suspended or announced travel They will impose restrictions.

