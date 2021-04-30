The US economy grew at a rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of the year

The Economie from United State It grew at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of the year, indicating the ongoing economic recovery after the crisis it caused The COVID-19 pandemic, mentioned Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

This is the first account that the United States government made on The economic activity At the beginning of the year after the annual downturn of Gross Domestic Production (GDP) 3.5% registered in 2020.

has evolved Start Between January and March it was 1.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

“The increase in the first quarter reflects the continued economic recovery, reopening of businesses, and the government’s ongoing response to the epidemic,” he says. Quarterly report.

Among them, mention of direct transfers and extensions Unemployment benefit And help small and medium businesses.

USA President , Joe BidenWhich has proposed a multi-million dollar investment plan in infrastructure and social protection programs, has ensured that US growth in 2021 could exceed 6 percent annually, something that has not happened in the country since the 1980s.

