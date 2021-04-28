The US government has warned that it will “not hesitate to take further measures” against China and Russia if tensions escalate

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside the White House in Washington, United States, April 27, 2021. Reuters / Kevin Lamarck

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will celebrate his 100th birthday at the helm of the Executive Authority on Wednesday. And theThe President will celebrate the occasion with a speech before Congress in the North American country – Despite the fact that direct aid will be very limited due to the restrictions imposed by the epidemic – to assess this initial period and present its future goals.

Previously on expression, Senior National Security Council official (The National Security Council) carried out the same exercise but focused exclusively on this aspect of international relations.

In a conference call he participated in InfobaeThe official – whose name has not been revealed by the stock exchange rules – highlighted “the restoration of American leadership at the international level” and confirmed that The Biden government “will not hesitate to take new measures” against China and Russia if bilateral tensions with the two countries escalate.

The official referred to relations with Moscow and Beijing at different times during the exchange, but indicated the desire to impose sanctions on both, and indicated that doing so again in the future will depend on their development.

Regarding the Asian giant, he reiterated his condemnation of the “egregious human rights violations” taking place there – the administration described the treatment of the Uyghur minority as genocide – and He highlighted the country’s impact on the joint sanctions imposed with the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada on Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, .EFE / EPA / ROMAN PILIPEY / Archive



The event took place on March 22nd, and the United States froze all the assets of those subject to sanctions on North American soil and prohibited Americans from doing business with them. “Our primary advantage is to use our partnerships to our advantage, something the previous administration did not doThe official said.

China denies the existence of detention camps for the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, saying that they are re-education and job training camps for people immersed in jihadist ideology. Beijing also denies human rights violations there.

However, the number of governmental and legislative entities issuing contradictory statements is increasing. The last of them corresponds to the British House of Commons, which also declared on 22 April that the treatment of the Muslim minority constitutes genocide..

On the relationship with Russia, the official pointed out that the administration “is currently trying to understand its intentions,” which may happen in “the talks that will take place during the next few days.” In another paragraph, he referred to the extension of the New START Treaty, the most important nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia, as evidence of the desire to establish diplomatic relations in areas where this is possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin / The Kremlin via Reuters

However, note, too Sanctions for his alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election and his alleged role in the massive SolarWinds cyberattack He pointed out that although “the administration’s desire to calm down,” this will be determined on the basis of the talks we had with Russia.

He stressed that the approach the administration is following in international relations as well as in managing the epidemic is:Proving the error of authoritarian regimes when they say they are, this system is better than democracy to deal with the challenges of this century“.

Authoritarian regimes devour and seize the wealth of their citizens. He concluded that tackling tyranny is essential at the moment we find ourselves.

Read on:

Joe Biden highlighted the progress the United States has made in fighting the Coronavirus: “We have made impressive progress.”

The US government has promised to provide $ 310 million in aid to Central America to discourage immigration