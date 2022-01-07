The US trade gap increased in November | international

The US deficit in its foreign trade in goods and services increased by 19.4% in November compared to the previous month and It reached $80.2 billion, supported by a recovery in imports, the country’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported yesterday.

Thus, the deficit regained strength in November in the US trade balance after the October exception, when it fell for the first time since July.

In the penultimate month of 2021, the value of US exports rose 0.2% to $224.2 billion; While imports grew by 4.6% to reach $304,400 million.

After posting a deficit of $67.2 billion in October, analysts expected a negative balance of about $77 billion in November.

In November, The politically sensitive trade deficit with China in the US increased by just $100 million to $28.4 billion. In the first eleven months of 2021, the US deficit grew by 28.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

By sectors, sales of industrial machinery by the United States to the rest of the world decreased by 400 million; Telecommunication equipment decreased by 300 million and civilian aircraft by 200 million.

Non-cash gold sales also declined (1.4 billion less), while oil sales rose by $400 million. One of the interesting aspects of the report was the recovery in tourism spending and international travel to the US, which rose by 2.2 billion.

EFE