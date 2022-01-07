Team USA begins defining squads to play against Selecta

Team USA starts camp the Friday before the Octagon games, the first of which is the Selecta game. Greg Berhalter maintains the player base

January match window CONCACAF Final Octagon For the various national teams in the region are already starting to take shape, for example, United State This day begins his camp with local players in Phoenix, Arizona. This list will be the basis for those called up for the January 27 game against Selecta in Columbus, Ohio.

The camp will be held from January 7 to 21, in addition to holding matches behind closed doors, according to a statement issued by the United States Football Association. “Our focus in the next two weeks is to prepare the national players for inclusion in the match. The next window presents an opportunity to get even closer to our ultimate goal of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”DT Greg Berhalter, reassured.

Dadsd

The Americans played a friendly match in December with an important base of local players, in which they defeated the national team 1-0. Bosnia and Herzegovina. From that list, there are 13 players in the camp, with names like Christian Roldan, Clain AcostaIt is precisely he who has played the most in eight matches, with 7 matches, in addition to the goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The United States will play on January 27 against El Salvador, on January 30 against Canada As a visitor on February 2, they will be measured as local Honduras. And if they get the nine points, the Americans will practically sign the World Cup ticket, which will be held next November.

The United States achieved an important victory on its soil against Costa Rica. Photo: Agence France-Presse

For its part, Selecta has already started training in San Salvador with a base of local footballers, some from the USL, to face this game in the icy city of Columbus, which they will travel to on January 19, where they will join Nelson Blanco, Enrico Doñas Hernandez and Nelson Bonilla.

This is a list of camps for Americans:

goalkeepers: Shawn Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bellow (Atlanta United), DeJoanne Jones (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Handouts: Klein Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Djordji Mihajlovic (Montreal), Sebastian Letgate (New England Revolution), Christian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yoel (San Jose Earthquakes)

Attackers: Paul Areola (DC United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)