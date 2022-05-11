The victory and defeat of Donald Trump in the local primary in the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Washington. Republican voters in West Virginia on Tuesday chose in favor of Donald Trump to represent them in the November US midterm elections, but the former president saw one of his subjects lose the Nebraska primary.

Obviously, these two sparsely urbanized states are Republicans and the winning candidates in these primaries are in a very good position to be elected in November. For Trump, it’s an opportunity to garner more support in Congress or among local executives, which he will need if he is to retake control of the White House in 2024.

Donald Trump Jr. testifica en investigación por asalto al Capitolio ]

In Nebraska (Midwest), Donald Trump officially endorsed the candidacy of Charles Herbster, a sixty-year-old who made his fortune from cattle and wants to become governor, despite being accused of sexual assault by eight women, including the local elect who rejects it.

Voters finally chose their opponent Jim Palin, according to the newspaper’s predictions The The New York Times and the series CNN After counting 93% of the votes. Bellin, a senior conservative college official, had the support of current Governor Pete Ricketts, who was unable to run because he had already secured two terms.

In West Virginia (east), where the primaries were held on Tuesday after the reorganization of the electoral districts, the former Republican president decided to support Congressman Alex Mooney, who defeated another Republican congressman, David McKinley.

In this case, too, the election of Donald Trump did not like the state’s governor, Jim Justice, who backed McKinley. “I love West Virginia. Congratulations to Alex Mooney on his big win!!!” Trump replied. In Truth Social, your social network.

In total, dozens of US states are holding primaries in May to determine who will be their Republican nominee for incumbent President Joe Biden’s midterm legislative elections.

Joe Biden arremete contra republicanos ‘extremistas’ vinculados a Trump ]

Republican voters in West Virginia on Tuesday chose a supporter of Donald Trump to represent them in the November US midterm elections. picture: (Chandan Khanna/AFP)

More Stories

What are the consequences of abortion abolition in the United States for the world?

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

Airbus A350: What the plane has to offer and where the best seats are?

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Nexkin starts its business and looks to the United States

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

A caravan carrying 200 migrants has left Chiapas in an attempt to reach the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Top 10 hotels in the world and the United States in 2022

1 day ago Leland Griffith

How investing can take you (and your family) to live in the US

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Bloz, when does the korean drama where BTS’ Jimin sings start premiering on Netflix?

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Fight cancer with science, education, technology, and behavior: Zoe Robledo

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The fifth edition of “Red-Running the Middle Ages”

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

They found “Baby Yingliang”, the most complete dinosaur embryo ever

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The victory and defeat of Donald Trump in the local primary in the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith