US natural gas production will outpace sharp increases in demand: NGSA

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Gas production in the United States is expected to increase by 3.6 billion cubic feet per day compared to 2021.

US natural gas production will grow sharply this summer compared to the summer of 2021, outpacing increases in demand, according to a summer 2022 forecast from the Natural Gas Supply Association (NGSA).

The gas production outlook for the summer, published by the NGSA today, indicates that the balance between supply and demand will remain tight, but with increased production.

The association projects that gas production in our neighbors will rise by 3.6 trillion cubic feet per day this summer, compared to 2021.

The NGSA anticipates that the increases in the fields’ production will come from associated and non-associated gas.

About half of the increase from May to May can be attributed to higher gas production from the Permian and Haynesville basins.

The association expects total US gas demand, including exports, to rise by 2.6 trillion cubic feet per day this summer, driven almost entirely by higher export demand due to sanctions on Russian gas imports.

