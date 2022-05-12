La Jornada – Scholars are under criticism in the United States, but must show honesty to persuade, says Frank Wilczek.

Washington. American physicist Frank Wilczek, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work transforming understanding of the fundamental forces of nature, won the prestigious Templeton Prize yesterday.

In an interview before the announcement, Wilczyk said the award should be a testament to the inspiring power of science at a time when scientists are under increasing criticism.

“In the United States, where I live, it has been evident in recent years, and there is an entire political party dedicated to it. This professor from MIT said.

He added, “These people say ‘I can find my private information on the Internet,’ but there would be no Internet without an understanding of quantum mechanics and science, and without all the work of engineers!”

The 70-year-old physicist said that anyone who builds such complex systems “should get some credit for it: They build bridges that generally don’t fall and vaccines are effective.”

However, he admits to some “arrogance” of scholars, who – he sees – must be patient, tolerant and honest to persuade.

Wilczyk’s work includes an explanation of one of the fundamental forces of nature: the so-called “strong interaction,” which occurs between quarks, those fundamental particles at the core of an atom. This discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2004 along with two other Americans: David Gross and David Pulitzer.

With more than $1.3 million in prize money, the Templeton Prize is one of the world’s highest individual awards, honoring those who explore the deepest aspects of the universe and the stature of humanity.

“Through Wilczek’s philosophical reflections, the spiritual side emerges through him,” Heather Templeton Dell, director of the John Templeton Foundation, said in a statement.

Wilczyk also proposed an explanation for dark matter, which is believed to make up 80% of the universe, although its nature is unknown.

Recent experiences

More than four decades ago, it was suggested that a type of particle called an axon was the cause of dark matter, but only recent experiments have come close to proving its existence, thanks to technological advances.

He noted that if these experiments were successful, “our understanding of the fundamental laws will be much more beautiful, and this would confirm that the universe is understandable.”

In 2020, French scientists confirmed the existence of another particle that Wilczek named in the 1980s: the ion.

The researcher is also famous for his books, including: nice question s lightness of being As well as for his columns in The Wall Street Journal.