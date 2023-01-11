The woman’s graffiti in the cheating husband’s car and video goes viral on TikTok

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
The cheating pair was featured on TikTok. Photo: Gettyimages.

a Women made Widely in Tik Tok to Graffiti the Luxury car from him the husbandwho accused him of allegedly “ruining his family”. betrayal.

the Videofrom 12 secshared by User .andresvwhich he made a musician with The viral voice “Oh no, no“.

“Beginning of the show #paoloinfiel #lima”.

reads in the description of the viral video.

In the Sign Up It was noted how WomenHis name is unknown identificationTake a box of aerosol And scratched in red ink a message with “Paulo Messia‘, which is supposed to be a name She cheats on her husband.

“Paolo Messia, traitor, liar, you love whores… you ruined your family, unfaithful, womanizer.”

It reads on the hood of the white car.

  • the videos Together they have more than 60 thousand copies in Tik Tok.

in another Videouploaded by .andresvyou can see what will be the second part of Historywhere you see a file camel from She cheats on her husband completely stopped Graffiti It is noticed by witnesses who pass by.

The place where the events took place is unknown. facts; However, judging by hashtags written in videosis supposed to have occurred in a county MirafloresBelongs to gearAnd Peru.

More Stories

Look at the picture and answer which animal you see first to see if you are sensitive Mexico

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Emanuela Orlandi: The Vatican reopens the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the young woman

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

How do we eat well and healthily on a budget, according to Harvard? Uno TV

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

An American company offers artwork for 80 thousand per month – Uno TV

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Stowaways: Two people died on a flight between Chile and Colombia, Avianca says

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Best memes left by Three Kings Day

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Uruguay and the World Bank Group agree to promote sustainable economic development

8 mins ago Mia Thompson

Monterrey loses 1-0 to River Plate in the United States | Total Sports

36 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The woman’s graffiti in the cheating husband’s car and video goes viral on TikTok

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States closes out 2022 as the leading supplier of natural gas to Spain

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Robertony Orozco welcomes UBBJ medical students

8 hours ago Mia Thompson