The women’s team beats Colombia 2-0 at the Azteca stadium

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico City (Nearby). – Thanks to goals from Maricarmen Reyes and Maria Sanchez, the women’s national team defeated Colombia 2-0 in a friendly match held on Tuesday evening at the Estadio Azteca.

Before nearly 10,000 fans gathered—and the anti-gay cry was not heard—eleven women played for the first time in 15 years with people in the Azteca stands.

The team led by Monica Vergara had a strong defense in which captain Kente Robles stood out when he avoided a goal from Colombia two minutes before the end of the match, as he did in attack with the arrivals on the right wing to organize a three-color attack. .

