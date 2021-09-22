The women’s team beats Colombia 2-0 at the Azteca stadium

Mexico City (Nearby). – Thanks to goals from Maricarmen Reyes and Maria Sanchez, the women’s national team defeated Colombia 2-0 in a friendly match held on Tuesday evening at the Estadio Azteca.

Before nearly 10,000 fans gathered—and the anti-gay cry was not heard—eleven women played for the first time in 15 years with people in the Azteca stands.

The team led by Monica Vergara had a strong defense in which captain Kente Robles stood out when he avoided a goal from Colombia two minutes before the end of the match, as he did in attack with the arrivals on the right wing to organize a three-color attack. .

Maricarmen Reyes made the score 1-0 in the 37th minute with a counter-attack inside the area.

The lack of the Colombian team caused the second goal of the thirties. At the age of 60, on the free kick set, Maria Sanchez fired a 2-0 shot that left goalkeeper Catalina Perez frozen, not getting her hands on it.

It was the first victory for the women’s team in seven months, and after the beating of the team led by Monica Vergara at the hands of the United States and Canada.

“The result is very interesting and a way to thank our country and the governments that promote women’s football. We still have an important gap to fill, and there is still work to be done to compete at the level we want and where we want to position our national team,” Vergara stated at a press conference.

Mexico will face Argentina on October 23 in Tipatitlan, Jalisco, which will conclude the preparation matches for the New Zealand-Australia 2023 World Cup match.