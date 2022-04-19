The World Health Organization has established the world’s first traditional medicine center in India – the world

The construction of this center will “help harness the power of science to strengthen the empirical basis of traditional medicine,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the opening ceremony of this project, which will be set up in Jamnagar, in the western state. Gujarat.

The project, backed by a $250 million investment, has its primary goal of “making the promise of traditional medicine a reality, for the benefit of people around the world, helping to ensure that all people have access to safe and effective treatments.” Tedros added.

The director described this global plan as an opportunity for the Asian giant to establish itself as the mecca of traditional medicine, in which the country would not only make itself available to the world, but “the world would turn to India” to feed on its vast lands. knowledge in this branch of knowledge.

In this sense, the center will rely on “evidence, data, sustainability and innovation” in order to develop policies that contribute to “the optimal use of traditional medicine for health and well-being around the world,” as explained by Director of WHO.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, added, “India assumes this association is a great responsibility to serve all of humanity,” who also highlighted the importance of traditional Indian medicine as a “holistic science of life” and “beyond treatment and cure.”

The traditional Indian medicine Ayurveda is a legacy of wisdom spanning more than 4,000 years that depicts the human being as an integrated unit of body, mind and spirit.

This ancient health remedy is directly related to mood and lifestyle, and although it focuses on prevention, it also treats diseases and imbalances in the body and mind.

“For millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first part of the cone to treat many diseases,” the director stated, so it is important to strengthen its role and potential for integration “in modern health systems.” From the World Health Organization.