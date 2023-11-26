The World Tourism Film Awards honor the best tourism advertisements in Valencia

On November 22, Valencia hosted the prestigious 35th edition of the World Tourism Film Awards.

Gather representatives of tourism organizations, creative agencies and diplomatic corps from all over the world in the symbolic Oceanogràfic in Valencia.

The occasion witnessed the honoring of the best tourism films in the world in five competitive categories: tourist city, regions, countries, tourism products and tourism services.

A total of 27 prestigious awards were awarded for outstanding tourism production from 13 countries, all of which fall in the top positions in the highly competitive CIFFT rankings.

The Swiss Tourism Authority won two awards for the best tourist film in the world, and won first place in the categories of countries and tourism products.

The Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency also made a great impression by coming in second, third and fifth place in the countries, cities and regions categories, respectively.

The Catalan Tourism Agency won many awards, taking second and third places in the region category and second place in the tourism products category.

Spanish organizations such as Visit Valley, Madrid Destino, Mirador torre Glòries and Turismo de Islas Canarias were also among the best tourist films in the world.

Portugal was also one of the most awarded countries. Creative agency Lobby Films & Advertising took first place in the Tourism Services category for its work with NewHandLab and third place in Tourism Products for the video produced by the Pampilhosa da Serra City Council.

The Portuguese organizations Visit Cascais, Monção Municipality and Quinta da Pacheca were also recognized. Gold Awards for Best International Tourism Film went to Bielsko-Biawa City Hall (Poland), Wesgro (South Africa), Qatar Tourism (Qatar), Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Indonesia), and Uganda Tourism Office (Uganda). ), Zagreb County Tourism Office (Croatia), Carlton Cannes (France), VisitSydsjælland-Møn (Denmark), Influencer Robert Dassicin (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Zéké Films (France).

Valencia, which is hosting this exceptional event for the third year in a row, has confirmed its position as a leading force in the field of innovative tourism.

“Hosting the World Tourism Film Awards is not only an honor for Valencia, but also a testament to our ongoing commitment to digital, dynamic and personalized promotion. This is the reality of tourist destinations: taking advantage of the opportunities offered us by new technologies and audiovisual content to show our identity with pride and inspire the tourists who undoubtedly want To be convinced, discover and experience everything that the region has to offer. I would like to thank the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) for the trust placed in Valencia and Visit Valencia,” highlighted Paola Lobet, Tourism Advisor of the Valencia City Council and President of Visit Valencia.

For Alexander F. Camille, Director of CIFFT, said, “This recognition contributes to the growth of the sector and inspires professionals around the world to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and narrative in tourism promotion.” It was a great honor to once again celebrate in Valencia the World’s Best Tourism Film Awards.

